Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Reviews Arrangements For Pak-SL T20 In Lahore

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:41 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore reviews arrangements for Pak-SL T20 in Lahore



LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday reviewed the arrangement of Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 cricket matches to be played here from October 5.

MCL Chief Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari chaired a meeting at Town Hall, while Director (Admin) Amin Akbar Chopra briefed the participants about arrangements being put in place by the metropolitan corporation.

Syed Ali Abbas directed deputy chief officers of all zones to complete all their relevant works, besides decorating the Canal Road before starting T20 matches. He also directed the officers concerned to forward a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for entry passes/stickers of the MCL vehicles.

