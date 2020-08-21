UrduPoint.com
Mets-Yankees Games Postponed After COVID-19 Positives

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positives

Two weekend Major League Baseball games between the New York Mets and New York Yankees were postponed Friday following two COVID-19 positive tests within the Mets organization

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Two weekend Major League Baseball games between the New York Mets and New York Yankees were postponed Friday following two COVID-19 positive tests within the Mets organization.

The move was made, according to an MLB statement, "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed." MLB said two individuals in the Mets organization tested positive for coronavirus, with multiple media reports saying they included one player and one staff member.

The Mets already had their game with Miami on Thursday and the planned "Subway Series" opener with the Yankees on Friday postponed as a result of the coronavirus positives.

The latest postponements came only minutes after MLB an its players union announced the latest COVID-19 test results through Thursday, with seven positives among 12,485 tests, a 0.05% positive rate.

Three of the positives were players and four were staff members, with no individuals or clubs revealed.

Of 78,612 total monitoring samples collected, 82 have tested positive, a 0.1% ratio, with 54 of those being players.

