Mexican U17 players fined over 'Rapist is You!' parody

The Mexican Football Federation Tuesday sanctioned four youth players of Club America for "making fun of and being disrespectful" of the viral feminist anthem against sexual violence

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mexican Football Federation Tuesday sanctioned four youth players of Club America for "making fun of and being disrespectful" of the viral feminist anthem against sexual violence, "The Rapist is You!" A video of the footballers, dancing half naked in a locker room parodying the choreography of the song by the Chilean feminist collective LasTesis, has led to demonstrations and an outcry on social networks.

"The Rapist is You!" (also known as "The Rapist in Your Path") was first performed in Chile in November and since then the lyrics and choreography of the routine have been rapidly adopted around the world, with videos of flashmob performances going viral.

The four U17 players of professional side Club America were sentenced to a match suspension and an unspecified fine, the federation's disciplinary committee said in a statement.

According to the federation, the video violated its code of ethics on respecting people's dignity and refraining from discriminatory acts and on use of social media.

One of the four has published an apology to "the general public and the women of Mexico."The club condemned the behavior of its players and promised to conduct training to prevent violence against women and also on the proper use of social networks.