Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The opening game of the 2026 World Cup will be staged at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Sunday.

The expanded 48-team tournament is being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The Azteca will become the first stadium to host World Cup tournament games in three separate editions after 1970 and 1986.

The venue hosted the finals of the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

The United States will kick off their group stage campaign at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12 and will also play in Seattle.

Toronto was selected to host the first game for the Canadian team. Vancouver is the other Canadian venue which will host the team.

FIFA will later announce the venue for the World Cup final which is scheduled for July 10.

The decisions were announced on a live television broadcast in North America which featured comedian and actor Kevin Hart, rapper Drake and celebrity Kim Kardashian.