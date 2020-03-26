Mexico-Colombia match at Denver canceled due to coronavirus

The international friendly between Mexico and Colombia due to take place in Denver on May 30 has been scrapped due to coronavirus safety concerns, organizers announced Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The international friendly between Mexico and Colombia due to take place in Denver on May 30 has been scrapped due to coronavirus safety concerns, organizers announced Thursday.

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced the match had been called off because of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis that has shut down most sports across North America and the world.

"Both federations have agreed to work together to explore all options to reschedule the match during the current World Cup cycle," a statement from SUM said.