Mexico defeat USA 1-0 to win CONCACAF Gold Cup

Chicago, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Jonathan dos Santos scored the only goal as Mexico defeated the United States 1-0 to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup for a record eighth time at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder dos Santos rifled home in the 73rd minute to settle a hard-fought encounter between the two arch-rivals of North American football in front of 62,493 fans.

The win handed Mexico their eighth Gold Cup title since the championship for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) was rebooted in 1991.