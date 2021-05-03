Mexico forward Martin sends America into playoffs on high

Mexico international forward Henry Martin struck late as Club America won 1-0 at Pumas UNAM on the last day of the Liga MX regular season on Sunday

MEXICO CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Mexico international forward Henry Martin struck late as Club America won 1-0 at Pumas UNAM on the last day of the Liga MX regular season on Sunday.

Martin gave the visitors the lead by side-footing home after an Alan Medina cross from the right with seven minutes remaining.

The result means America enter the playoffs with the competition's second-best record, having finished three points behind Cruz Azul.

Pumas UNAM slipped to 15th in the 18-team standings, leaving them without a post-season berth.

In Sunday's only other fixture, Puebla secured third place with a goalless draw at Santos Laguna. The latter finished fifth and will be forced to seek a playoff spot via the repechage.