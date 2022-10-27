UrduPoint.com

Mexico Plans To Host 2036 Summer Olympics - Foreign Affairs Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 27, 2022 | 04:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Mexican government is planning to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and will present the composition of the bid committee on November 30, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to host the Olympic Games in Mexico in 2036, or 2040 if not (selected) because that is how the system works: you register for one year, and you can participate in this competition again in four years if you were not selected by a majority vote of the International Olympic Committee," Ebrard told a press conference.

The secretary added that the composition of the national bid committee will be presented on November 30. The cities for the games have yet to be selected, he said.

