Mexico programs World Cup warm-up games

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Mexico will fine-tune their preparations for this year's FIFA World Cup with five international friendlies this summer, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

El Tri will begin the series of warm-up fixtures with a clash against Guatemala in Orlando on April 27 before confronting Nigeria in Dallas on May 28.

Gerardo Martino's men will then face Uruguay and Ecuador on June 2 and 5 before a duel with Paraguay in Atlanta on August 2.

Mexico has been drawn into Group C of the World Cup alongside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Football's showpiece tournament will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.