UrduPoint.com

Mexico Programs World Cup Warm-up Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Mexico programs World Cup warm-up games

Mexico will fine-tune their preparations for this year's FIFA World Cup with five international friendlies this summer, the country's football federation said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Mexico will fine-tune their preparations for this year's FIFA World Cup with five international friendlies this summer, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

El Tri will begin the series of warm-up fixtures with a clash against Guatemala in Orlando on April 27 before confronting Nigeria in Dallas on May 28.

Gerardo Martino's men will then face Uruguay and Ecuador on June 2 and 5 before a duel with Paraguay in Atlanta on August 2.

Mexico has been drawn into Group C of the World Cup alongside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Football's showpiece tournament will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar Guatemala Orlando Dallas Atlanta Argentina Ecuador Poland Paraguay Saudi Arabia Mexico Nigeria Uruguay April May June August November December From

Recent Stories

London Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Operati ..

London Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Operation in Ukraine to Include 206 M ..

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia to launch immunization campaign against i ..

Mongolia to launch immunization campaign against infectious animal disease

7 minutes ago
 Nida Yasir opens up about her dowry

Nida Yasir opens up about her dowry

26 minutes ago
 Four sentenced to hang in Bangladesh over celebrat ..

Four sentenced to hang in Bangladesh over celebrated writer's murder

7 minutes ago
 China's trade with RCEP members sustains steady gr ..

China's trade with RCEP members sustains steady growth

9 minutes ago
 PANAH launches awareness campaign in educational i ..

PANAH launches awareness campaign in educational institutions against smoking

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.