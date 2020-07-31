UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Lopez Out Of LPGA Opener After Positive Virus Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Mexico's Lopez out of LPGA opener after positive virus test

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico's Gaby Lopez, who won this year's LPGA season opener, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from the tour's first event after a five-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Lopez was the only player who tested positive Monday in the first pre-tournament testing for the LPGA Drive On Championship, a 54-hole event that tees off Friday at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

More results from later tests were expected to be revealed as players conducted final practice rounds for the event, to be staged without spectators.

Lopez, 26, has self-isolated and is working with the LPGA and area health officials on contact tracing.

"I was very excited to get back to playing on tour after this long break," Lopez said in a statement. "And while I'm disappointed that I'll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk.

"I am self-isolating and will be following all the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and LPGA guidelines to get back to competing on tour in a safe manner.

"I'm feeling good and looking forward to when I can return to playing on tour."

