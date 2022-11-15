UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Ochoa, Guardado Called Up For Fifth World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Mexico coach Gerardo Martino named his final squad for Qatar on Monday with veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and midfielder Andres Guardado heading to their fifth World Cup.

Guardado, 36, who plays for Spain's Real Betis, was one of nine Europe-based players called up by Martino, who hopes to take Mexico to their first World Cup quarter-final in more than three decades.

Ochoa, 37, is the Mexican national team's most capped goalkeeper and won plaudits in the 2014 World Cup for almost single-handedly holding Brazil at bay to help his side earn a 0-0 draw.

As expected, winger Jesus Corona was ruled out due to injury after suffering a broken leg and a torn ankle ligament in training with his club Sevilla.

Veteran striker Javier Hernandez of the Los Angeles Galaxy was left out having played in the last three World Cups.

Mexico, who are in World Cup Group C, will face Poland on November 22, Argentina on November 26 and Saudi Arabia on November 30.

Squad: Goalkeeper: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez).

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk/BEL), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax/NED), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese/ITA).

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax/NED), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Andres Guardado (Betis/ESP), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo/USA), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens/GRE), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey).

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton/ENG), Hirving Lozano (Napoli/ITA), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

