Meyers Taylor expects German bobsleigh backlash at Olympics

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor expects a backlash from the Germans in Friday's two-woman bobsleigh heats at the Winter Olympics after a North American sweep of the medals in the women's monobob.

Meyers Taylor won a silver medal as US team-mate Kaillie Humphries took gold with Canada's Christine de Bruin claiming bronze on Monday when monobob made its debut at an Olympics.

Remarkably, that left Germany without a medal in a sliding event for the first time at these Winter Games.

The Germans have already won 12 of the 24 available medals in the sliding sports at the Beijing Games.

Meyers Taylor expects Germany's racers to come out flying on Friday, "especially the way they have been dominating sliding sports".

"I think it sets us up pretty good for two-man, I think they (the Germans) will come out with a vengeance," added Meyers Taylor, who has won bobsleigh medals at four Winter Games.

"We have got to get ready for that, they have been dominating the two-man on the World Cup circuit, so we have our work cut out." Between them, German pilots Laura Nolte and Kim Kalicki won six of the eight two-woman bobsleigh races in this winter's World Cup season.

German pilot Mariama Jamanka and brake woman Lisa Buckwitz are defending Olympic champions from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Four years ago, Meyers Taylor took silver and Humphries, then racing for Canada, ended up with bronze.

Germany dominated Wednesday's training heats as Nolte posted the fastest times with Jamanka and Kalicki just behind her.

Germany head coach Rene Spies says the trio must "shake off" their monobob disappointment for Friday's two-woman heats with the medals to be decided Saturday.

"They are the three with the most experience," he added.