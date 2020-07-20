Miandad asks young batsmen to learn art of building innings

Former captain Javed Miandad has advised the young batsmen to learn the art of building their innings by staying at the crease and exhibiting great patience

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Former captain Javed Miandad has advised the young batsmen to learn the art of building their innings by staying at the crease and exhibiting great patience.

"The chance [to get into the team] is obtained after hard work. Take your full time and enjoy fully at the crease and satisfy yourself," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"A batsman should think and never throw away his wicket," added the 63-year-old, who had three coaching stints with the Pakistan team during different periods.

Referring to Shahid Khan Afridi, he said during his tenure as coach, the flamboyant allrounder's batting had improved a lot as he used to advise him not to hit every ball.

"You can't imagine how much powerful Shahid Afridi's strokes had been. In my tenure, he was going along well [as batsman], but later on, he became a bit careless."Miandad said he used to ask Afridi to wait for loose balls to play his shots as every ball could not go for a boundary or a six. "I used to tell him that if you will chase every ball, you'll lose your wicket," recalled Miandad, who scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests and 7381 runs in 233 ODIs.