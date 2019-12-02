UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miandad Wants PCB To Utilize Expertise Of Sadiq, Zaheer, Iqbal For The Team

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:52 PM

Miandad wants PCB to utilize expertise of Sadiq, Zaheer, Iqbal for the team

Batting legend Javed Miandad on Monday urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to benefit from the expertise of former greats like Sadiq Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas and Iqbal Qasim, as to launch a formidable Pakistan team for future

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Batting legend Javed Miandad on Monday urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to benefit from the expertise of former greats like Sadiq Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas and Iqbal Qasim, as to launch a formidable Pakistan team for future.

"Qualified coaches cannot teach players the basic techniques as compared to the skillful former legendary cricketers like Sadiq, Zaheer and Iqbal who have been legends at their times and are well-known around the world for their capabilities," Miandad told APP.

Sadiq Mohammad had coached the Pakistan cricket team to bronze at the 2010 Asian Games while the Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas also known as the Run Machine had plentiful of achievements in his kitty from scoring hundred first-class centuries to 5,062 runs in 78 Tests. Iqbal Qasim ended his career with 171 wickets in his 50 Test matches, at approximately 3.5 wickets a match.

He said Sadiq, Zaheer and Iqbal must be given responsibilities in the coaching staff to furnish the skills of the players. Speaking about the Australian team whitewashed Pakistan in the Test series by 2-0, Miandad said PCB needs to establish five teams having country's best cricketers. "These teams should be competed against each other regularly in tournaments and then the best Playing XI players should be picked for the national team," he said.

To a question on the revival of the five-day (Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests) games in the country, Miandad who was brimming with joy for the revival of Tests, said the Sri Lankan team's visit to Pakistan would show the world that Pakistan was safe for all kinds of sports activities and the cricket lovers deserve to see the games at home.

Both sides would contest two Tests as part of the World Test Championship, with the first to be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from December 11 and the second to begin at National Stadium in Karachi on December 19.

The Pindi Stadium would host a test match after a gap of 15 years. The last test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004. The Test cricket would return to National Stadium, Karachi after a gap of 10 years as the venue last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.

Miandad, who represented Pakistan in Tests and ODIs between 1975 and 1996, also commended the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing back the longer version game to Pakistan. "Sports are the only medium to bring people of different nations together. Sportsmen are ambassadors of their countries and sports must not be involved with politics," he said.

On Pakistan's chances in the two-match Test series, Miandad, who had scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests, said playing at home and the conditions would definitely benefit the green-shirts.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Sri Lanka PCB Visit Rawalpindi February April December Bronze All From Best Asia Love

Recent Stories

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

19 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

20 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese delegation visits National Bank of Pakista ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi brings down curtain on UIM F2 Series in ..

56 minutes ago

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.