Miandad wants PCB to utilize expertise of Sadiq, Zaheer, Iqbal for the team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Batting legend Javed Miandad on Monday urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to benefit from the expertise of former greats like Sadiq Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas and Iqbal Qasim, as to launch a formidable Pakistan team for future.

"Qualified coaches cannot teach players the basic techniques as compared to the skillful former legendary cricketers like Sadiq, Zaheer and Iqbal who have been legends at their times and are well-known around the world for their capabilities," Miandad told APP.

Sadiq Mohammad had coached the Pakistan cricket team to bronze at the 2010 Asian Games while the Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas also known as the Run Machine had plentiful of achievements in his kitty from scoring hundred first-class centuries to 5,062 runs in 78 Tests. Iqbal Qasim ended his career with 171 wickets in his 50 Test matches, at approximately 3.5 wickets a match.

He said Sadiq, Zaheer and Iqbal must be given responsibilities in the coaching staff to furnish the skills of the players. Speaking about the Australian team whitewashed Pakistan in the Test series by 2-0, Miandad said PCB needs to establish five teams having country's best cricketers. "These teams should be competed against each other regularly in tournaments and then the best Playing XI players should be picked for the national team," he said.

To a question on the revival of the five-day (Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests) games in the country, Miandad who was brimming with joy for the revival of Tests, said the Sri Lankan team's visit to Pakistan would show the world that Pakistan was safe for all kinds of sports activities and the cricket lovers deserve to see the games at home.

Both sides would contest two Tests as part of the World Test Championship, with the first to be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from December 11 and the second to begin at National Stadium in Karachi on December 19.

The Pindi Stadium would host a test match after a gap of 15 years. The last test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004. The Test cricket would return to National Stadium, Karachi after a gap of 10 years as the venue last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.

Miandad, who represented Pakistan in Tests and ODIs between 1975 and 1996, also commended the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing back the longer version game to Pakistan. "Sports are the only medium to bring people of different nations together. Sportsmen are ambassadors of their countries and sports must not be involved with politics," he said.

On Pakistan's chances in the two-match Test series, Miandad, who had scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests, said playing at home and the conditions would definitely benefit the green-shirts.

