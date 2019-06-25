Miandad wants Sarfraz to sit with seniors for making a game plan for NZ game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to sit-down with senior players in making a formidable game plan for their upcoming 2019 cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Miandad advised Sarfraz to take senior players into confidence in making the game plan for the match against New Zealand.

"After forming a game plan, we must utilize it on the field by involving ourselves in excessive training, as the more you practice the better you get," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Citing an example of squash players, Miandad said they would ask for advice from legend Jahangir Khan to improve their game, same like Pakistani players must also seek for suggestions from experienced former players.

"We must also keep an eye on the points table, as at the end net run rate and averages of wickets would matter a lot for the qualification of semis if teams get to an equalizer," he said and added the coach and manager must keep this in mind.

Former captain Wasim Akram hoped for a repeat of 1992's show when Pakistan team meets unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

"New Zealand were unbeaten in 1992 too before playing Pakistan and we won the game, they are unbeaten again and I hope we repeat the show, but boys will have to give their best," Wasim spoke on a private news channel.

"There is no need to change the winning combination," he said.

Wasim said Pakistan's performance against South Africa at Lord's on Sunday was a perfect answer to critics and he was happy to see the team doing good.

"The win shouldn't overshadow the mistakes players committed on Sunday, especially in fielding department," he said.

He said we have dropped 14 catches in the tournament. "We are top on the list of teams dropping most catches in the World Cup which isn't a good sign," he said.

The former captain praised Sarfaraz Ahmed's decision to opt for batting after winning the toss. He also appreciated the way Pakistan's top ordered performed against South Africa.

"Openers did well, Babar did well, but Babar needs to convert his fifties into hundreds," Wasim said.

He said Fakhar Zaman is now learning to stay on the wicket, which poses a threat to opponents as his presence keeps the bowlers thinking about stopping his slogs.

To a question, he said Sarfaraz should have come to bat up in the order instead of sending Imad Wasim.