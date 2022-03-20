Miandam Culture-Sports Festival concludes

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) ::The three-day Miandam Culture-Sports Festival, a tourist destination in Swat, concluded with a grand ceremony here on Sunday.

On the last day, gymnastics, hiking and cycling competitions were held.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Junaid Khan was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the players and participants.

ADC Finance Swat Irfan Ali Khan, AC Khawzakhela Mehran Khan, PS Ahmed Sher, District Sports Officer Obaid Ullah, Admin Officer Shah Faisal, Regional Sports Officer Nimat Ullah, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali and other prominent personalities were present.

There were live performances of the local arts besides Pride of Performance Zardad Bulbul and his team presented comic sketches and received a standing ovation from the spectators.

Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a large number of male and female tourists from Punjab and other provinces came to the festival.

A play area has also been arranged in the festival to provide entertainment opportunities to the children. A magic show has been organized for the children. Pashto singers performed traditional and local music. The festival featured competitions as well as regional culture activities.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to media said that the purpose of the festival is to promote counter-tourism and steps are being taken for the promotion and development of tourism in Swat. He said that the number of tourists is increasing day by day which is a great achievement.

Tourists from all over the world are taking interest in the tourist destinations of Swat. Junaid Khan said that the number of tourists is increasing day by day.

The district administration and the provincial government have decided to work together to promote tourism in Swat through the Winter Sports Festival.

In this regard, the first Kalam Winter Sports Festival was held followed by the Gabeen Jabba Sports Festival Cultural and Sports Festival was organized in Miandam as it is a historical spot. PDTC was closed for a long time and now it is being reopened under the supervision of the provincial government.

It is good that the colours of miandam can be restored through holding of the festival wherein hundreds of foreign and local tourists turned up, Junaid Khan said.

He said that the Swat Expressway would help in connecting the tourist destinations and at the same time other roads were being constructed which would enable Gabral, Atroor, Kamrat valley, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Shangla, Kalam and others.

He said work is also being done on Gabral. "We will soon organize the Spring Sports Festival there," he added. Various funds have been allocated in ADP for the promotion and development of tourism and there is complete peace in Swat, he said.

"We are ready to provide them the best facilities and another five star hotel of international standard is also being constructed in Miandam, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said. Miandam should be connected with Pasha Gram on one side and Shangla on the other side and its connection with Malam Jabba will also be made through roads which will help in promoting sports and culture along with tourism. Replying to a question, he said that a summer festival would be organized in Miandam in which schools, colleges and trekking clubs would be brought which would make Miandam world famous.