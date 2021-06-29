Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats like IPL ‘cricket

(@fidahassanain)

The former West Indies player has revealed the reason of not communicating in IPL, pointing out that he always communicates on cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2021) Former West Indian cricketer Michael Holding said that T20 formats were not like the Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket.

Holding also revealed the reason of not communicating in IPL.

“I don’t think T20 formats are like Indian Premier League (IPL),” said Holding while talking to an Indian tv.

He said: “I only commentate on cricket,”.

He further state that many West Indies players were not interested in playing for West Indies.

“When you are earning 600,000 or 800,000 Dollars for six weeks, what are you going to do? I don’t blame the cricketers.

I blame the administrators. West Indies will win T20 tournaments which aren’t cricket,” said Holding.

Previously, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne criticized those players who prefer IPL over playing for the country. He had recommended the selectors that they should select the players fro international cricket who prefer money over cricket.

“If players want to make money, let them. But if you want to play cricket for your country and (still) you choose to play the IPL over your country, then maybe it’s not worth picking those guys,” he added.