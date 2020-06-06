UrduPoint.com
Michael Jordan Donating $100 Million To Social Justice Groups

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Michael Jordan donating $100 million to social justice groups

Los Angeles, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Michael Jordan said Friday he will donate $100 million to groups fighting for racial equality and social justice amid a wave of protests across the United States.

The NBA legend said in a statement his Jordan Brand would distribute the money over 10 years to different organisations in a bid to tackle "ingrained racism."

