UrduPoint.com

Michkov Becomes Youngest Player In Russian National Hockey Team History At Age 16

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:23 PM

Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian National Hockey Team History at Age 16

Forward Matvey Michkov made his debut in the Russian national hockey team at the age of 16 years 11 months and two days and became the youngest hockey player in the history of Russian or Soviet team

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Forward Matvey Michkov made his debut in the Russian national hockey team at the age of 16 years 11 months and two days and became the youngest hockey player in the history of Russian or Soviet team.

Karjala Cup, the first stage of the Eurotour season, takes place in Helsinki from November 11 to 14. The Russian national team on Thursday plays with the Finnish team.

Previously, the youngest player in the national team in the history of national hockey was goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, who made his debut for the national team at the age of 17 years seven months and eight days.

In post-Soviet history, the youngest was Alexander Ovechkin, whose debut came at 17 years 11 months and 15 days.

Michkov broke Ovechkin's scorer record in the 2018/19 season, gaining 109 points (70 goals + 39 assists) in 26 matches of the Moscow Open Hockey Championship. In the 2020/21 season Michkov surpassed the record of Nikita Kucherov, becoming the best Junior Hockey League sniper for hockey players under 17 with 38 goals in 56 games. As part of the Russian junior national team, Michkov became the winner and the best scorer of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, gaining 14 points in four matches (9+5).

Related Topics

Hockey Moscow Russia Helsinki November 2020 Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to ..

Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to continue: Chief Minister

50 seconds ago
 Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign to Ra ..

Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign to Raise Funds to Help Migrants at ..

3 minutes ago
 On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA sessio ..

On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA session: Zartaj Gull

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Red Cross Says Staff to Go to Polish Borde ..

Belarus Red Cross Says Staff to Go to Polish Border Friday to Deliver Aid to Mig ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standa ..

Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standard to capital residents

5 minutes ago
 UNDP, EU hold workshop on strengthening Swat, Mala ..

UNDP, EU hold workshop on strengthening Swat, Malakand Dispute Resolution Counci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.