Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian National Hockey Team History at Age 16

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Forward Matvey Michkov made his debut in the Russian national hockey team at the age of 16 years 11 months and two days and became the youngest hockey player in the history of Russian or Soviet team.

Karjala Cup, the first stage of the Eurotour season, takes place in Helsinki from November 11 to 14. The Russian national team on Thursday plays with the Finnish team.

Previously, the youngest player in the national team in the history of national hockey was goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, who made his debut for the national team at the age of 17 years seven months and eight days.

In post-Soviet history, the youngest was Alexander Ovechkin, whose debut came at 17 years 11 months and 15 days.

Michkov broke Ovechkin's scorer record in the 2018/19 season, gaining 109 points (70 goals + 39 assists) in 26 matches of the Moscow Open Hockey Championship. In the 2020/21 season Michkov surpassed the record of Nikita Kucherov, becoming the best Junior Hockey League sniper for hockey players under 17 with 38 goals in 56 games. As part of the Russian junior national team, Michkov became the winner and the best scorer of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, gaining 14 points in four matches (9+5).