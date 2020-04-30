Mickey names Wasim on Top of 5 greatest bowlers

Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday named Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram on top of the five greatest bowlers of all-time in cricket history

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday named Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram on top of the five greatest bowlers of all-time in cricket history.

"Wasim has be right up there followed by South African Allan Donald, West Indian Malcolm Marshall, Dale Steyn and Australian Shane Warne," Mickey said while picking his all time greatest batsmen and bowlers on YouTube Channel 'Cricingif'.

Wasim was the first bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODI cricket during the 2003 World Cup. In 2002, Wisden released its only list of best players of all time. Wasim was ranked as the best bowler in ODI of all time, with a rating of 1223.5, ahead of Allan Donald, Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath and Muralitharan. In November 2018, he joined PSL franchise, Karachi Kings, as a President.

"I have played a lot of cricket with Allan Donald, he was simply amazing and I loved watching Malcolm," he said.

While picking the best all-time batsmen, Mickey, who was appointed as head coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team in May 2016, placed South African cricketer Barry Richards on top saying he was his ideal and he grew up watching him.

The other top batsmen he named included Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, South African Jacques Kallis and Australian Michael Clarke.

"I was inclined to put Pakistan's prolific batsman Babar Azam in that top 5 but he has got to go a long way in his career, but he is going to get there no doubt," he said.

Pakistani T20 Skipper has scored 1,850; 3,359 and 1,471 runs in 26 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20s, respectively. As of April 2020 Babar has scored 16 international centuries, five in Test matches and 11 in One Day Internationals.