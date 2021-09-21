UrduPoint.com

Midcourt ATF C'ships Continues

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:48 PM

Midcourt ATF C'ships continues

A total of 16 matches were played on the second day of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 16 matches were played on the second day of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In boys' singles, unseeded Asad Zaman (Pak) upset second seed M. Hussain Ali Rizwan (Pak). In another match, Boris Adhikari (NEP) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak) after a marathon 2 hours 38 minutes match.

In other matches, Darsheel Shrestha (Nep) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum (Pak), although Nabeel had won the first set and was leading 5-2 in the second set. Athesham Humayun (Pak) beat fourth seed Nishad Joshi (Nep).

In Boy's Singles (2nd Round): M. Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Omar Jawad Malik(Pak): 6-2,7-6(6);Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum(Pak): 0-6,7-6(2),6-1; Boris Adhikarai (NEP) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak): 2-6,6-2,6-3; Asad Zaman (Pak) beat M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak): 6-2,6-0;M.

Haider Ali Rizwant (Pak) beat Abu Bakar (Pak):6-0,6-1; Ahtesham Humayun (Pak)beat Nishad Joshi(NEP): 6-0,6-1;Shehryar Anees (Pak) beat Amir Mazari(Pak): 6-2,6-1;Hamza Roman (Pak) beat Ali Zain (Pak): 6-0,6-1.

In Boy's Singles (Positions 17/24): Hammad Kashif (GBR) beat Syed M. Aalay(Pak): 6-1,6-4; Ibrahim Ashraf(Pak) beat Haziq Aasim (Pak): 6-2,7-5(11-9).

In Boy's Doubles (1st Round): Ahtesham Humayun, Asad Zaman (Pak) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik, Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak): 6-0, 7-6(4); Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Syed M. Aalay, Eesa Fahd (Pak): 6-0,6-0.

In Girl's Singles (Quarter-Finals); Amna Ali Qayum (Pak) beat Mahnoor Farooqui (Pak): 6-0,6-0; Haniya Aman Minhas (Pak) beat Fatima Ali Raja (Pak): 6-0,6-0; Zainab Ali Raja beat (Pak) beat Zara Khan (Pak): 6-2,6-4; Soha Ali (Pak) beat Mahrukh Sajid(Pak): 6-2,6-1. The matches would kick off on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Tennis Marathon Nabeel

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

1 hour ago
 Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on UNGA Sidelines in New Yo ..

Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on UNGA Sidelines in New York Not Planned - Zakharova

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet okays 44 % rise in employees' house-rent c ..

Cabinet okays 44 % rise in employees' house-rent ceiling: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

8 minutes ago
 France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, ..

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.