ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 16 matches were played on the second day of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In boys' singles, unseeded Asad Zaman (Pak) upset second seed M. Hussain Ali Rizwan (Pak). In another match, Boris Adhikari (NEP) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak) after a marathon 2 hours 38 minutes match.

In other matches, Darsheel Shrestha (Nep) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum (Pak), although Nabeel had won the first set and was leading 5-2 in the second set. Athesham Humayun (Pak) beat fourth seed Nishad Joshi (Nep).

In Boy's Singles (2nd Round): M. Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Omar Jawad Malik(Pak): 6-2,7-6(6);Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum(Pak): 0-6,7-6(2),6-1; Boris Adhikarai (NEP) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak): 2-6,6-2,6-3; Asad Zaman (Pak) beat M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak): 6-2,6-0;M.

Haider Ali Rizwant (Pak) beat Abu Bakar (Pak):6-0,6-1; Ahtesham Humayun (Pak)beat Nishad Joshi(NEP): 6-0,6-1;Shehryar Anees (Pak) beat Amir Mazari(Pak): 6-2,6-1;Hamza Roman (Pak) beat Ali Zain (Pak): 6-0,6-1.

In Boy's Singles (Positions 17/24): Hammad Kashif (GBR) beat Syed M. Aalay(Pak): 6-1,6-4; Ibrahim Ashraf(Pak) beat Haziq Aasim (Pak): 6-2,7-5(11-9).

In Boy's Doubles (1st Round): Ahtesham Humayun, Asad Zaman (Pak) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik, Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak): 6-0, 7-6(4); Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Syed M. Aalay, Eesa Fahd (Pak): 6-0,6-0.

In Girl's Singles (Quarter-Finals); Amna Ali Qayum (Pak) beat Mahnoor Farooqui (Pak): 6-0,6-0; Haniya Aman Minhas (Pak) beat Fatima Ali Raja (Pak): 6-0,6-0; Zainab Ali Raja beat (Pak) beat Zara Khan (Pak): 6-2,6-4; Soha Ali (Pak) beat Mahrukh Sajid(Pak): 6-2,6-1. The matches would kick off on Wednesday.