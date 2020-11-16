UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mighty All Blacks Slip To Third In World Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

Mighty All Blacks slip to third in world rankings

The All Blacks, beaten for the first time in their history by Argentina at the weekend, have slipped to third in the new World Rugby rankings which were released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The All Blacks, beaten for the first time in their history by Argentina at the weekend, have slipped to third in the new World Rugby rankings which were released on Monday.

Reigning world champions South Africa stay top ahead of England. France remain fourth.

This is only the second time that New Zealand, who were world number one for 507 weeks between 2009 and 2019, have tumbled so low.

They dropped to third in the world after their defeat by England in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in Japan but were quickly back to second place after beating Wales and winning the bronze medal.

The All Blacks' defeat at the weekend was met with shock at home and has raised the pressure on under-fire coach Ian Foster.

Wales, hammered by Ireland on Friday for a sixth successive defeat, have slipped to ninth, their worst ranking since 2012.

Related Topics

World France Wales Ireland Argentina Japan South Africa 2019 Bronze All Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah named 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital

28 minutes ago

GIMS to set up liver transplant facility at Hilal ..

3 minutes ago

President underlines need to emulate lessons from ..

3 minutes ago

Edu institutions in GB to remain close from Nov 17 ..

3 minutes ago

US spied on Danish, European defence industries: r ..

3 minutes ago

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.