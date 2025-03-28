Mikaeel, Oscar emerge victorious in ITF Jrs doubles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The 15-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig has shown incredible form over the past three weeks, playing the Davis Cup Jr. Championship and two consecutive ITFs in Sri Lanka.

Despite a challenging draw this week, he reached both singles and doubles finals.

And he emerged as the doubles champion with partner Oscar, said a press release.

This marks his 6th ITF final appearance in just a few months and his FIRST title! Due to his consistent performances. Mikaeel's world ranking has skyrocketed from the 1400s to the 800s! What a phenomenal achievement.