Mikaeel, Oscar Emerge Victorious In ITF Jrs Doubles
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The 15-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig has shown incredible form over the past three weeks, playing the Davis Cup Jr. Championship and two consecutive ITFs in Sri Lanka.
Despite a challenging draw this week, he reached both singles and doubles finals.
And he emerged as the doubles champion with partner Oscar, said a press release.
This marks his 6th ITF final appearance in just a few months and his FIRST title! Due to his consistent performances. Mikaeel's world ranking has skyrocketed from the 1400s to the 800s! What a phenomenal achievement.
