Yanqing, China, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing Olympics campaign went from bad to worse on Wednesday as she slid out of the women's slalom in which she was one of the big favourites.

The American, who lasted just four gates in the giant slalom earlier this week, managed just two in the slalom before skiing out.