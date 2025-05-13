Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

(@Abdulla99267510)

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi says Mike Hesson was selected after a thorough review of several applications received for position

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the new head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated, “I am pleased to announce that former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson will join the Pakistan national team as the new white-ball head coach from May 26.”

Naqvi added that Hesson was selected after a thorough review of several applications received for the position.

Earlier reports suggested that Mike Hesson, currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United, was likely to be appointed as the national team’s head coach following the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following the resignation of Gary Kirsten, Aqib Javed served as the interim head coach. His contract, which expired in February 2025, will not be renewed as he has expressed no interest in continuing.

Hesson’s credentials:

Mike Hesson has an impressive coaching resume. The New Zealander previously worked as Director of Cricket for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and has also coached the New Zealand national team.

In PSL 9, Hesson played a key role in leading Islamabad United to victory in what was his debut season in the league.

While former legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was also among the strong contenders for the head coach position, sources now indicate that he may instead join the national setup as the bowling coach.