Mike Hesson Appointed As Pakistan’s New White-ball Head Coach
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:15 PM
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi says Mike Hesson was selected after a thorough review of several applications received for position
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the new head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated, “I am pleased to announce that former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson will join the Pakistan national team as the new white-ball head coach from May 26.”
Naqvi added that Hesson was selected after a thorough review of several applications received for the position.
Earlier reports suggested that Mike Hesson, currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United, was likely to be appointed as the national team’s head coach following the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Following the resignation of Gary Kirsten, Aqib Javed served as the interim head coach. His contract, which expired in February 2025, will not be renewed as he has expressed no interest in continuing.
Hesson’s credentials:
Mike Hesson has an impressive coaching resume. The New Zealander previously worked as Director of Cricket for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and has also coached the New Zealand national team.
In PSL 9, Hesson played a key role in leading Islamabad United to victory in what was his debut season in the league.
While former legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was also among the strong contenders for the head coach position, sources now indicate that he may instead join the national setup as the bowling coach.
Recent Stories
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach52 seconds ago
-
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance28 minutes ago
-
ISSOG to be organized in Mirpurkhas in August: Additional Com1 hour ago
-
PSB to establish free sports training academies17 hours ago
-
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct19 hours ago
-
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T2019 hours ago
-
PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short halt19 hours ago
-
Jamil, Babar return home after training Bangladeshi players, coaches20 hours ago
-
National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be staged on May 13, 1419 hours ago
-
Football association takes out rally21 hours ago
-
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman23 hours ago
-
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win gold medals23 hours ago