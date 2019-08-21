UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mike Hesson Disinterested To Take Role Of National Team' Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national team' head coach

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has refused the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to take over the role of head coach of the national team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has refused the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to take over the role of head coach of the national team.

PCB's search for the next head coach is currently ongoing after Mickey Arthur's contract was not renewed by the board after the side failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

According to a private news channel, Hesson, who enjoyed a successful stint as Black Caps head coach from 2012 to 2018, declined the offer to coach the Pakistan men's national cricket team.

Hesson was also approached by Bangladesh's cricket board, but he turned down that offer as well. South African Russell Domingo was announced as Bangladesh's new coach last week.

Hesson declined the offer because he wasn't keen to return to the year-round schedule of international coaching and give up his television commitments with Star Sports.

The former Black Caps coach was also in contention for India head coach job, but Ravi Shastri was re-appointed for two years.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Sports Bangladesh PCB Job New Zealand 2018 2019 TV From Coach

Recent Stories

APG adopts Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report ..

3 minutes ago

European equities rally despite Italy woes

3 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

26 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament from Aug 26

3 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.