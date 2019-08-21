Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national team' head coach

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has refused the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to take over the role of head coach of the national team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has refused the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to take over the role of head coach of the national team.

PCB's search for the next head coach is currently ongoing after Mickey Arthur's contract was not renewed by the board after the side failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

According to a private news channel, Hesson, who enjoyed a successful stint as Black Caps head coach from 2012 to 2018, declined the offer to coach the Pakistan men's national cricket team.

Hesson was also approached by Bangladesh's cricket board, but he turned down that offer as well. South African Russell Domingo was announced as Bangladesh's new coach last week.

Hesson declined the offer because he wasn't keen to return to the year-round schedule of international coaching and give up his television commitments with Star Sports.

The former Black Caps coach was also in contention for India head coach job, but Ravi Shastri was re-appointed for two years.