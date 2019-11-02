UrduPoint.com
Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, Wants His Team To Overtake Brazil To Become The More Decorated Team At The Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:45 PM

dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019) The three-time Intercontinental Beach Soccer champions Russia have only one idea in mind: Winning their fourth crown in Dubai and overtaking Brazil to become the most decorated side of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

After a solid campaign, in which the Russian side has claimed the World Beach Games European Qualifier and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup European Qualifier, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, which is organised by Dubai Sports Council in association with Beach Soccer Worldwide, stands as a unique opportunity for Likhachev’s squad to add a new prestigious honour right before the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

“The Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai is one of our favourite competitions, for everything around it: a perfect venue such as Dubai, a great atmosphere, and very tough and competitive opponents”, Likhachev explained.

The team arrives in Dubai in a very good moment, and with the sole goal of adding yet another Intercontinental Cup to their already shining cabinet. “We feel confident, our mood is very good and we are already very focused. We have great expectations and we are already thinking of the first game of the competition against Egypt, and willing to show everyone, with our performances, that we are prepared and willing to go all the way in the competition”, the Russian National Coach added.

The mission will not be easy, though, as Likhachev knows the tough competition they will be facing, “especially in such a busy season as the one we have been having”.

To take this challenge in Dubai, Russia will, as always, field a terrifically competitive team, “with some new faces and new tactical implementations. We have always finished amongst the top-3, but one year, and we want to perform successfully again this year. We are ready and determined, and we also want the fans to enjoy our game, but only what happens on the sand will determine us.”, Likhachev said.

Russia, who have been drawn in Group 2, together with defending champions Iran, Egypt and CONCACAF kings Mexico, will for sure be backed by the support of the numerous and noisy Russian fans, always one of the highlights of the event. With that support and a truly talented and competitive squad, the two-time world champions have everything it takes to lift the Intercontinental Cup trophy on 9 November. Only time will tell if they manage to do so.

