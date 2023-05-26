UrduPoint.com

Milan Clubs Face Pursuers In Race For Serie A Top Four Places

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Milan clubs face pursuers in race for Serie A top four places

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :As champions Napoli continue their victory tour at Bologna on Sunday, the remaining important business in Serie A could be wrapped up on the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season.

When Juventus, who started Monday in second place, suffered a double blow in the evening with a 10-point penalty for illicit transfer activity that dropped them to seventh and then a dispiriting 4-1 defeat at Empoli, Lazio inherited second and were guaranteed a top-four finish.

The points deduction also put the two Milan clubs on the brink of securing Champions League places. They can help themselves, and each other, this weekend if they both beat teams that could catch them.

Inter, who won the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and have an eye on the Champions League next final next month, are third and on Saturday host Atalanta who are fifth.

Inter have a five-point edge on Atalanta, with Roma another point back in sixth, so while a victory over Manchester City in Istanbul would qualify them for next season's competition, they can make sure by locking up a top-four place. A draw on Sunday will be enough.

"We have two league games and then the final in Istanbul for a great end to the season," said Inter coach Filippo Inzaghi, after his team beat Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.

AC Milan, who jumped to fourth when Juventus were punished, are two points behind Inter.

Milan can be caught not only by Atalanta and Roma but by the wounded team they visit on Sunday evening, Juventus.

If Inter do not lose, AC Milan know a victory will be enough even with round to go.

At the bottom, Cremonese and Sampdoria are already down.

Hellas Verona are in the other relegation spotbut just a point behind Lecce and two behind Spezia.

All three face mid-table clubs with little to play for.

If Verona lose to in-form Empoli early on Sunday and Spezia beat visiting Torino on Saturday and Lecce win at Monza later on Sunday, Hellas will be doomed.

Key stats 52 - AC Milan have more league victories over Juventus than any Serie A other club but their record against the Turin giants is still only won 52, drawn 56 and lost 67 in 175 league meetings.

23 - Victor Osimhen of Napoli has hit 23 goals and is three clear of Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the race for the title of Capocannoniere, or Serie A top scorer.

Fixtures (GMT) Friday Sampdoria v Sassuolo (1845) Saturday Salernitana v Udinese (1300), Spezia v Torino (1300), Fiorentina v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Atalanta (1845)SundayHellas Verona v Empoli (1030), Bologna v Napoli (1300), Monza v Lecce (1300), Lazio v Cremonese (1800) Juventus v AC Milan (1845)

Related Topics

Business Visit Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Turin Milan Istanbul Sunday Top Race Manchester City Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.