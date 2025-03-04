Milan Mayor Aiming To Sell San Siro To Inter And AC Milan By Summer
Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Inter Milan and AC Milan's bid to get a new stadium built on the site of the San Siro was boosted on Tuesday after the mayor of Milan said he hoped to sell the iconic ground to the Serie A clubs before the summer.
Speaking to radio station RTL 102.5, Giuseppe Sala said that he was hoping to receive on Tuesday a formal feasibility study, including a purchase offer, from the two clubs which he would then pass to Milan's city council for approval.
"The aim is to sell the stadium and the area surrounding it by the start of the summer holidays," said Sala.
Giants of European football, Inter and Milan have long desired to replace the current San Siro with a modern area, and in October relaunched a joint project which was abandoned in 2023 after it spent over three years winding its way through the bureaucratic and political corridors.
A new feasibility study for the project, which was originally priced at 1.
3 billion Euros ($1.4 billion), will include only a partial demolition of the city-owned San Siro, the site of which would be used for green space and a range of sports facilities and entertainment venues.
A source at AC Milan said that as of Tuesday evening the study had not yet been sent to city authorities.
Before any demolition happens a new stadium, which in the previous project was planned to have a capacity of 60,000 but this time has reportedly been increased to over 70,000, would be built to the immediate west of the current ground, on car parking and a local park.
The key difference is that Inter and Milan would purchase rather than rent that land, with work to begin not before next year's Winter Olympics when the current San Siro will host the opening ceremony.
"It will take a few years, and when the new stadium is ready, the clubs will renovate the old stadium, which, in my opinion, will stay in place as it is now until 2030," added Sala.
