UrduPoint.com

Milan Slip In Top Four Race With Salernitana Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Milan slip in top four race with Salernitana draw

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :AC Milan slipped up in Serie A's race for the Champions League on Monday after allowing struggling Salernitana to escape the San Siro with a 1-1 draw.

Champions Milan could have drawn level on 50 points with second-placed Inter Milan but stay fourth following Boulaye Dia's 61st minute leveller after Olivier Giroud had headed the hosts in front on the stroke of half-time.

It was a deeply disappointing result after coming into Monday's match on a high following qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

"We had to do better, this was a chance and we knew it was... we need to grow up a bit," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Sky.

"We need to grow mentally, because we're a team that should be competitive both in Europe and Italy." "We're playing five days after a good performance which should have given us energy and intensity and looking at how we conceded our goal we were lacking something." Giroud's eighth league goal of the season came only moments after goalkeeper Mike Maignan had stopped Dia netting the opening goal for Salernitana with a superb tackle on the edge of box.

Stefano Pioli's side were denied the chance to go back ahead from the penalty spot midway through the second half when referee Federico La Penna overturned his own decision to awarded a spot-kick for a Domagoj Bradaric foul on Ismael Bennacer.

Guillermo Ochoa then pulled off two superb saves to deny Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Alessandro Florenzi being watching aghast as his late effort fell into the hands of Ochoa who was prone on the goalline.

"When you play a great team like Milan you know you're going to have to dig in," said Ochoa.

"It's a great point for the future, for our chances of survival." Milan drawing is great news for Inter who fell to a shock defeat at Salernitana's relegation rivals Spezia on Friday night.

Inter might have fallen 18 points behind champions-elect Napoli but none of their rivals for the remaining three places in the top four won this weekend.

Just three points separate Inter and fifth-placed Roma, with Atalanta another five points back in sixth after being run over by the Napoli title train on Saturday evening.

Salernitana meanwhile stay 16th but maintain the seven-point gap between them and Verona, who sit just inside the relegation zone.

DIA - DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA

Related Topics

Europe Roma Verona Milan San Italy From Top Race Coach AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

8 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

10 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

10 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.