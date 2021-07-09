UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milan Snap Up Tonali

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Milan snap up Tonali

AC Milan said Thursday they have signed midfielder Sandro Tonali, who spent last season on loan from Brescia, on a five-year deal worth around 20 million euros

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :AC Milan said Thursday they have signed midfielder Sandro Tonali, who spent last season on loan from Brescia, on a five-year deal worth around 20 million Euros.

"After making 37 appearances last season he will continue to wear the rossonero jersey until June 30, 2026 (the expired loan deal included)," a Milan statement read.

The well regarded 21-year-old has four Italian caps to his name.

Last year he joined the club of his childhood idol, Gennaro Gattuso, but was generally used sparingly in a defensive role as cover for Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer.

Italian media said his not entirely convincing loan spell helped Milan capture him for less than an originally mooted 35 million euros.

Related Topics

Loan Milan June Media From AC Milan Million

Recent Stories

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

3 minutes ago

FO holds book launching event under FM's public di ..

3 minutes ago

EU will 'never accept' two states on Cyprus: Von d ..

3 minutes ago

'Heartbreaking' Olympic fan ban in Tokyo as virus ..

8 minutes ago

NA Speaker asks Ministry to discuss proposal regar ..

8 minutes ago

CS for gearing up vaccine drive; more than 9.7 mil ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.