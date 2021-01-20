As many as 28 more matches were played on the third day of Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 28 more matches were played on the third day of Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, Imran Bhatti beat Osama Khan 8-3, Mian Bilal beat Zaryab Pirzada 9-7, Nalain Abbas beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2, Farman Shakeel beat Hassan Riaz 8-5, Bilal Farooq beat Hamza Jawad 8-3, Fayyaz Khan beat Mahatir Muhammad 8-4 and Faizan Fayyaz beat Musa Haroon 8-3.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, Nalain Abbas beat Ahtesham Arif 6-1, 6-3, Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 7-6, 6-3, Hasheesh Kumar beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-1.

In ladies singles pre-quarterfinals, Soha Ali beat Ayesha Hussain 6-2, 6-0, Rabab Sajid beat Fajar Fayyaz 6-3, 6-3 and Haniya Minhas beat Rahat Javeed 6-1.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman beat Hashir Ahmad Alam 4-2, 4-0, Shehryar Anees beat Moavia Butt 4-2, 4-2, Ahtesham Humayun beat Ismail Ahmad 4-0, 5-4 and Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Pirzada 4-0, 4-1.

Imran Ayub, Manager Administration Millat Tractors Lahore, graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed all the matches of the third day and appreciated the skills and games of the young tennis players, terming them the future stars of the country. "Fulfilling our corporate responsibility, the Millat Tractors will continue to support such a great tennis talent and also assure all-out support to PLTA for the betterment and development of tennis in Punjab."