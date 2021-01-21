Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: 18 more matches decided

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 reached the semifinals stage as the quarterfinals of different categories were decided here at theunjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Imran Bhatti beat Mian Bilal 6-4, 6-7, 10-8, Hasheesh Kumar beat Bilal Farooq 6-3, 6-4, Faizan Fayyaz beat Fayyaz Khan 6-4, 6-4 and Farman Shakeel beat Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-1.

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Esha Jawad beat Soha Ali 6-0, 6-0, Haniya Minhas beat Maleeha khalid 6-0, 6-2 Zahra Suleman beat Ashtafila Arif 7-6, 6-4 In seniors 35 plus doubles quarterfinals,Tariq Sadiq/Kashif Rehmat beat Rana Humayun/Waqas Ahmad Basit 6-1, 6-1, Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroze beat Shayan Tariq/Muaz Pirzada 6-3, 6-3, Talha Waheed(Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd/Ashar Ali Khan beat Ali Qayyum/Sq Ldr Mansoor 6- 0, 6-0 and Mehboob Waheed/Muhammad Yousaf beat Qasim Ali/Kamran Qureshi 6-1, 6-3.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Zahra Suleman beat Soha Ali 6-2, 6-3 and Natalia Zaman beat Ashtafila Arif 6-3, 6-1. The semifinals of different age categories will be played tomorrow (Friday) while the finals will take place on Saturday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.