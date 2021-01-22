UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millat Tractors National Jr Tennis Championship: Asad Upsets Haider In U14 Semis

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:01 PM

Millat Tractors National Jr Tennis Championship: Asad upsets Haider in U14 semis

Promising Asad Zaman shocked seeded player Haider Ali Rizwan to face Hussnain Ali Rizwan in the boys U-14 final of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Promising Asad Zaman shocked seeded player Haider Ali Rizwan to face Hussnain Ali Rizwan in the boys U-14 final of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Friday.

The boys U-14 semifinal between Asad Zaman and Haider Ali Rizwan proved to be an entertaining encounter both the players matched fire-with-fire but Asad played better tennis to win the match by 6-2, 6-4. Asad is a ball-picker but an emerging talent, who is being sponsored by McDonald's and trained by renowned coach former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, who has termed him as a future tennis star, seeing his way of learning and dedication towards this game. In the other semifinal of this category, another talented player Hussnain Ali Rizwan overwhelmed Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-1.

In men's singles semifinals, Imran Bhatti beat Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3 while Hasheesh Kumar beat Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-0. The U-18 semifinals, saw Faizan Fayyaz outlasting Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-4 and Hasheesh Kumar facing tough resistance from Mahatir Muhammad before winning the encounter by 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

In the U-18 doubles semifinals, Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad beat Ali Talha/Ahtesham Arif 4-1, 4-0 while Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas beat Arman Kamran/Zaeem Ghafoor 4-1, 4-1.

The first semifinal of the girls U-18 proved to be a one-sided affair where Natalia Zaman thrashed Labika Durab 6-0, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Amna Ali Qayyum faced tough fight from top seed Zahra Suleman before winning the match by 6-2, 6-0.

In the girls U-14 semifinals, Labika Durab outpaced Soha Ali 6-2, 6-1 while Amna Ali Qayyum once again showed her class and thrashed Anaya Shafi 6-0, 6-0.

The U-12 semifinals saw Abubakar Talha outsmarting spirited Haniya Minhas 4-1, 4-2 and sensational Ameer Mazari outclassing young Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1. In the seniors 35 plus doubles semifinals, Tariq Sadiq/Kashif Rehmat defeated Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroze 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 while Talha Waheed (G&OPL)/Ashar Ali Khan toppled Mehboob Waheed/Muhammad Yousaf 6-2, 6-3. The finals of the different age categories will be played tomorrow (Saturday).

Related Topics

Tennis Young Rashid Shakeel From Top Coach Millat Tractors Limited

Recent Stories

Oil Leaked Into Water Canal in Russia's Tatarstan, ..

1 second ago

SACM stresses need for solid strategy to uplift ho ..

2 minutes ago

Welfare of employees top priority: Chatha

2 minutes ago

Socially disconnected people likelier to find othe ..

2 minutes ago

PACE Members Request Assembly to Pass Resolutions ..

2 minutes ago

More Than 60% of Swiss Support Burqa, Niqab Ban Ah ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.