Millat Tractors National Jr Tennis Championship: Asad upsets Haider in U14 semis

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Promising Asad Zaman shocked seeded player Haider Ali Rizwan to face Hussnain Ali Rizwan in the boys U-14 final of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Friday.

The boys U-14 semifinal between Asad Zaman and Haider Ali Rizwan proved to be an entertaining encounter both the players matched fire-with-fire but Asad played better tennis to win the match by 6-2, 6-4. Asad is a ball-picker but an emerging talent, who is being sponsored by McDonald's and trained by renowned coach former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, who has termed him as a future tennis star, seeing his way of learning and dedication towards this game. In the other semifinal of this category, another talented player Hussnain Ali Rizwan overwhelmed Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-1.

In men's singles semifinals, Imran Bhatti beat Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3 while Hasheesh Kumar beat Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-0. The U-18 semifinals, saw Faizan Fayyaz outlasting Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-4 and Hasheesh Kumar facing tough resistance from Mahatir Muhammad before winning the encounter by 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

In the U-18 doubles semifinals, Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad beat Ali Talha/Ahtesham Arif 4-1, 4-0 while Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas beat Arman Kamran/Zaeem Ghafoor 4-1, 4-1.

The first semifinal of the girls U-18 proved to be a one-sided affair where Natalia Zaman thrashed Labika Durab 6-0, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Amna Ali Qayyum faced tough fight from top seed Zahra Suleman before winning the match by 6-2, 6-0.

In the girls U-14 semifinals, Labika Durab outpaced Soha Ali 6-2, 6-1 while Amna Ali Qayyum once again showed her class and thrashed Anaya Shafi 6-0, 6-0.

The U-12 semifinals saw Abubakar Talha outsmarting spirited Haniya Minhas 4-1, 4-2 and sensational Ameer Mazari outclassing young Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1. In the seniors 35 plus doubles semifinals, Tariq Sadiq/Kashif Rehmat defeated Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroze 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 while Talha Waheed (G&OPL)/Ashar Ali Khan toppled Mehboob Waheed/Muhammad Yousaf 6-2, 6-3. The finals of the different age categories will be played tomorrow (Saturday).