UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miller Extends MotoGP Stay With Ducati Through 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Miller extends MotoGP stay with Ducati through 2022

Australian rider Jack Miller has extended his contract with Ducati for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Italian team announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Australian rider Jack Miller has extended his contract with Ducati for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Italian team announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 26, joined the official Ducati team this season from the Pramac team, a Ducati satellite. He had signed for one year only, with an optional year for 2022 which has now been taken up.

After a difficult start to the season, Miller came back strongly to win the last two races in Spain and France, putting him fourth in the championship with 64 points, 16 behind leader Fabio Quartararo.

"I am thrilled to be able to continue my adventure with the Ducati lenovo Team also next season," said Miller in a statement.

"Wearing these colours is a great honour for me, and having been able to win the last two races on the Desmosedici GP is a real dream."The sixth round of the season takes place at the Mugello circuit in Italy on Sunday.

Related Topics

World France Spain Italy Sunday From

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

16 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

2 hours ago

US stocks open higher as German DAX hits all-time ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.