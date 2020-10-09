MIller fastest in French MotoGP practice

Jack Miller came out on top in the practice times for this weekend's French MotoGP following Friday's crash-laden second session at Le Mans

Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Jack Miller came out on top in the practice times for this weekend's French MotoGP following Friday's crash-laden second session at Le Mans.

Ducati-Pramac rider Miller posted one minute, 34.356 seconds, shaving nine seconds off the time which gave Bradley Smith top spot in the morning's wet opening practice.

Briton Smith was one of five riders to crash and finished back in 18th, more than two seconds behind the Australian leader.

Miller was 0.144sec ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who is third in the overall standings, and half a second in front of Honda's Takaaki Nakagami.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo improved on his disappointing morning by finishing in 11th, 1.

133sec behind, with Suzuki's Joan Mir, who is eight points behind the Frenchman in the standings, 1.029sec back in ninth.

Times after the second practice at the French MotoGP:1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1:34.356, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.144, 3. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.724, 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.698, 5. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 1.008, 6. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.981, 7. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.013, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.018, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.029, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 1.052, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.133