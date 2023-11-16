Open Menu

Miller Hits Ton But Australia Bowl Out South Africa For 212

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

David Miller hit a defiant century to help rescue South Africa against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Thursday but the five-time champions will only chase a modest 213-run target to make the final

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) David Miller hit a defiant century to help rescue South Africa against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Thursday but the five-time champions will only chase a modest 213-run target to make the final.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned figures of 3-34 after South Africa had been reduced to 24-4 at one stage before Miller and Henrich Klaasen (47) staged a recovery under gloomy skies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The left-handed Miller reached his ton in 115 deliveries with a six off Pat Cummins but the Australian captain dismissed him two balls later on 101.

The innings folded soon after in 49.4 overs.

"Really big," Miller, 34, said of his sixth career one-day international century. "Glad to get the hundred, but we want to win at the end of the day.

"We expected these conditions at the start of the match, but we were on the back foot after four down in the powerplay."

Cummins and Starc took three wickets each while fellow quick Josh Hazlewood and part-time spinner Travis Head bagged two apiece.

Left-arm quick Starc struck in the first over to send back South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had said he was not "100% fit" at the toss, for a fourth-ball duck.

Hazlewood claimed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock for three as Cummins took a stunning catch.

De Kock, who will quit one-day international cricket when this World Cup is over, has scored 594 runs including four centuries to sit behind the tournament's leading batsman Virat Kohli (711).

The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (six) as South Africa slumped and were 44-4 when rain interrupted play.

Klaasen and Miller hit back after the 45-minute rain break as the two hit regular boundaries.

The pair put on 95 for the fifth wicket but Head broke through to bowl Klaasen for 47.

Head trapped Marco Jansen lbw on the next delivery to be on a hat-trick, which was saved by Gerald Coetzee.

Coetzee, who has been a breakout star for South Africa with 18 wickets, kept Miller company in a partnership of 53.

Miller smashed eight fours and five sixes in his 116-ball knock.

Coetzee fell caught behind off Cummins but replays suggested the ball grazed his shoulder and not his bat, but the batsman walked off without reviewing.

South Africa are trying to reach their first ever World Cup final after faltering in four semi-finals including two against Australia in 1999 and 2007.

Australia's winning target brought back memories of the 1999 contest between the two teams when the Aussies were bowled out for 213 and South Africa finished on the same score.

The match ended tied but Australia went ahead due to a better group stage finish.

Brief scores: South Africa 212 all out in 49.4 overs (D. Miller 101, H. Klaasen 47; M. Starc 3-34, P. Cummins 3-51) v Australia

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Century World Australia Company Kolkata David Same Van Mitchell South Africa Virat Kohli Travis Head National University All P

Recent Stories

DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

2 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

7 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

5 minutes ago
New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

5 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

5 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

5 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

5 minutes ago
 FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Ab ..

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Abhi Ltd

14 minutes ago
 PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports