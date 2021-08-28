UrduPoint.com

Miller Tops British MotoGP Third Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ducati's Jack Miller posted the fastest lap to top the third practice time sheets at the British MotoGP on Saturday

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Ducati's Jack Miller posted the fastest lap to top the third practice time sheets at the British MotoGP on Saturday.

The Australian was shaded by Yamaha's championship leader Fabio Quartararo in Friday's two sessions at Silverstone.

But he bettered his French rivals' time in a frantic FP3 with a lap of 1min 59.288sec with 10 minutes of the session left to run.

No one could topple him, with Quartararo's time from Friday good enough to see him placed second in the combined times.

In third was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, just 0.098s behind with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin fourth.

Quartararo had led the way on Friday despite a dramatic fall at turn eight leaving him with a bruised left ankle.

He has 181 points in the championship race, 47 ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and reigning world champion Joan Mir of Suzuki, with eight rounds of the season remaining.

