Mills And McIntyre Win Women's 470 Class In Final Sailing Medal Event Of Tokyo 2020

Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:57 PM

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The British crew of Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the women's 470 gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

With a 14-point advantage after completing the opening series, Mills and McIntyre top the standings after finishing safely in the medal race in fifth.

Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar won silver, with France's Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz taking bronze.

With silver at London 2012, gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 under her belt, Mills has become the most-decorated female sailor in Team GB history.

