Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

Veteran shooter Patty Mills is on his way to the Brooklyn Nets after a decade with the San Antonio Spurs, his coach Gregg Popovich confirmed Thursday

The Australian guard is a free agent and broadcaster ESPN, citing his agent, reported he had agreed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets where he will link up with Kevin Durant.

The Australian guard is a free agent and broadcaster ESPN, citing his agent, reported he had agreed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets where he will link up with Kevin Durant.

USA coach Popovich, who is also Mills' boss at San Antonio, confirmed the move after the three-time defending champion Americans defeated Australia 97-78 to make the Olympic final.

"Patty, we've talked before about what a wonderful human being he is. He's a really unique player. Tonight he was pretty special," Popovich said after the match in Saitama, where Mills poured in 15 points with eight assists.

"He has been special for the Spurs and he's moving on to Brooklyn now and we'll miss him a great deal.

"I think it's a good move for him. He'll get to play for a team that's going to be a (NBA) contender," he added.

Mills, 32, finished his 10th year with the Spurs in 2020-21 after spending his first two NBA seasons in Portland, thriving under Popovich.

He paid tribute to his San Antonio mentor earlier this week.

"He's obviously meant a great deal to me for a very long time, a decade. It's fair to say he's helped shape me to who I am today, on the court and off the court," said the Australian.

