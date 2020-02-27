Mills overwhelmed with hospitality during PSL

Quetta Gladiators pacer Tymal Mills on Wednesday said this was his third visit to Pakistan and he was overwhelmed with the hospitality of the people during the 2020 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Quetta Gladiators pacer Tymal Mills on Wednesday said this was his third visit to Pakistan and he was overwhelmed with the hospitality of the people during the 2020 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Addressing a press conference at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, he said the hospitality of the crowd during the matches was great.

"PSL was a great opportunity for me to make my place in the England squad as the league was being watched all over," he said.

He also lauded pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Husnain saying they were always eager to learn the skills of fast bowling.

To a question, he said Islamabad United had a strong batting order in the form of Luke Ronchi, Colin Mundo and Colin Ingram. "The plan would be to take two to three wickets in the power play in the match on Thursday," he said.

Islamabad United spin bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said the team was good in the batting bowling department but was improving in the fielding as well.

He said the pitches during the PSL matches were good as high scores were seen on the scoreboard. However, he said he wanted to see more crowd in the grounds.

Saeed also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold training camps for spinners so that young talent to come to fore.

He said it was to early to predict the team winning the PSL, but Islamabad was on the right track.

To a question, he said Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was being groomed for future as youngsters were to lead the national squad in future.

Ha said that children from schools must be brought to the stadium in the matches.

Both teams held practice sessions at the Pindi Stadium from 6pm to 9pm. Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators would face each other on Thursday.