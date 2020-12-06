UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millwall Game Overshadowed By Booing As Players Take Knee

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Millwall game overshadowed by booing as players take knee

London, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Fans of English Championship club Millwall booed as players took a knee in support of the fight against racial injustice on Saturday.

In footage seen on social media, booing from the stands at the London-based club is heard after referee Darren England blew his whistle for the players to make the gesture.

Players at Premier League and English Football League games have been taking a knee since football restarted in June following the coronavirus shutdown.

Only 2,000 spectators were allowed inside the ground for Saturday's second-tier match between Millwall and Derby due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Today's game, to me now, has become irrelevant," Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo told the South London Press. "The fans have been let back in, which the whole team was looking forward to, but in society there is a problem - and that problem is racism.

"The fans who have been let in today have personally disrespected not just me but the football club. And what the football club and the community stand for. What they've done is booed and condemned a peaceful gesture which was put in place to highlight, combat and stop any discriminatory behaviour and racism." Fans of Millwall, who in the past gained a reputation for violence, revel in their unpopularity.

Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney is in temporary charge of Derby and expressed his shock at the incident.

"Obviously I heard it and I was very surprised," said Rooney. "It's a sad thing to happen. All I can say is everyone at Derby County Football Club has fully backed taking a knee.

We'll continue to do so." - 'Purely about tackling discrimination' - Ahead of the game, the topic of players taking a knee was discussed on Millwall's fans forum and the first-team squad said in a statement on the club's website that they supported efforts to end discrimination.

"We wish to make clear that taking the knee, for us, is in no way representative of any agreement with political messaging or ideology," it added. "It is purely about tackling discrimination, as has been the case throughout." The Football Association issued a statement after the match, which Derby won 1-0, saying it supported players' right to protest.

"The FA supports all players and staff that wish to take a stand against discrimination in a respectful manner, which includes taking of the knee, and strongly condemns the behaviours of any spectators that actively voice their opposition to such activities," a spokesman said.

Elsewhere, Norwich scored two late goals through Josh Martin and Max Aarons to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and return to the top of the table.

Reading stretched their unbeaten Championship run to four games with a 2-0 win over 10-man Nottingham Forest, courtesy of goals from Lucas Joao and Michael Morrison.

Veljko Paunovic's side are in third place in the table on 30 points, behind Bournemouth on goal difference.

Swansea are in fourth place after a 2-0 win at home to Luton while Stoke are in fifth spot after a header from Nathan Collins proved enough in a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough.

Related Topics

Football Protest Social Media Derby London Bournemouth Sheffield Middlesbrough Norwich Luton Nottingham Stoke Manchester United June All From Agreement Top Premier League Opposition Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

9 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

8 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

9 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

9 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.