Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Finals To Snap 50-year Title Drought

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Milwaukee, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in an astounding all-around performance and the Milwaukee Bucks captured their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday.

The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two games.

Antetokounmpo, only the seventh player in finals history with a 50-point game, added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks went a NBA-best 10-1 at home in the playoffs to end their 50-year title drought.

