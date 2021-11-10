Mini marathon race on November 12 in Haripur

Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Wednesday finalized preparations for holding mini Marathon race to be held on November 12

The preparations were finalized in a meeting chaired by the DC Haripur while Assistant Commissioner Haripur, District sports Officer (DSO), DSP Police, Youth Officer, Assistant Director Local Government, TOITMA Haripur, representative of Rescue 1122 and Assistant Director Sports education department also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion DSO Haripur said on Friday November 12, a 10-kilometer long mini-marathon race would be started from Pharhala bypass road and culminate at Chakhali Park in which students from schools, colleges and others would participate, he said.

The DC Haripur said all preparations should be completed well before the race's scheduled time, prepared an elaborated traffic plan and directed police to provide foolproof security to the athletes.

The top three position holders would be awarded cash prizes while the other participants would be given certificates.