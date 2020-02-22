Mini sports complex approved for tehsil Shujabad

Mini sports complex worth Rs 72,580,000 was approved for tehsil Shujabad which would be completed in current year, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Qamar Zaman Qaisrani said on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Mini sports complex worth Rs 72,580,000 was approved for tehsil Shujabad which would be completed in current year, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Qamar Zaman Qaisrani said on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, he said that synthetic turf hockey ground project was also approved last year which would be completed with Rs 130 million.

He said district government decided to hold inter-school games to exploit sports talent among the students.

The games would held from March 26 to April 2, he added.

Inter-schools games would be initiated in collaboration with district education and sports departments.

The competitions of hockey, football, handball, cricket, baseball, table tennis, basketball and tug of war would be organized in the games.

The girls events would be included badminton, table tennis, basketball, hand ball and net ball.

Qaisrani said the competitions would be arranged at tehsil and district levels.