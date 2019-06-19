Minister announces three sports stadium, football ground in Kurram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Wednesday visited newly merged Kurram district and announced construction of three sports stadiums, gymnasium and Parachinar football ground

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Wednesday visited newly merged Kurram district and announced construction of three sports stadiums, gymnasium and Parachinar football ground.

He directed district administration to chalk out a comprehensive plan for development of three identified tourists' sites in the area so that these could be opened for the tourists.

He asked the district government o provide skiing facility, restaurants, huts and other basic facilities in the areas for facilitation of tourists, besides promoting cultural and local tradition.

Later talking to media he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in development of merged districts and he has directed the provincial government to pay special attention to these areas.

The Minister said that promotion of tourism activities in the merged districts would help generate employment for the local youth besides contributing to provincial kitty.

Secretary Tourism, Managing Director Tourism, Commander 73 Brigade and representatives of district government were present on the occasion.