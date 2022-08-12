UrduPoint.com

Minister Appoints World Snooker Champion Ahsan, Female Sprinter Sahib-e-Asra As Goodwill Ambassadors

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has appointed promising sports stars Pakistan's youngest world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan and young female sprinter Sahib-e-Asra as Goodwill Ambassadors of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at a grand event, organised on the eve of International Youth Day here at SBP E-Library on Friday.

Malik Taimoor Masood also officially launched Punjab Youth Helpline and Co-Working Space Desk for Young Entrepreneurs.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Mohammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Provincial Commissioner of PGGA Begum Sarwat Hamid, CEO Rahnuma-FPAP Syed Kamal Shah, world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, young female athlete Sahib-e-Asra, distinguished personalities from sports and youth departments and a large number of young boys and girls attended the mega event organized by Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in collaboration with Rahnuma-FPAP, UNFPA, IPPF and Pakistan Girl Guide Association (PGGA).

Addressing the largely attended event, Punjab Sports Minister said Pakistan can achieve a high position in the world by utlising the large force of youth properly. "Pakistan has been blessed with more than 60 percent of youth and that's why Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is taking important steps to guide the youth so that they can become useful citizens of the country".

He said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is extending every kind of facilities to youth for their prosperous future. "My doors are open for every talented youngster. The visionary youth with exceptional ideas can meet me anytime without any hindrance. The emerging youth can take Pakistan to the heights of development through their God-gifted abilities," he added.

Malik Taimoor Masood lauded the young talented athletes Ahsan Ramzan and Sahib-e-Asra and said that that they have won coveted laurels for the country at such a young age. "Both the stars have been appointed as Goodwill Ambassadors of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab in recognition of their outstanding services. Both Ahsan and Sahib-e-Asra will be provided all facilities and support to move forward in their respective careers," he asserted.

In his address, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi appreciated the organizers for holding a useful event to celebrate International Youth Day in a befitting manner. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is adding more disciplines for the youth in E-Rozgaar Programme. 40 E-Rozgaar Centers are working in 40 universities of the province where more than 40,000 talented boys and girls are earning billions of rupees in a respectable manner".

He further said that after achieving great success in our E-Rozgaar Programme project, we are targeting to engage 100% youth in constructive activities. "The cooperation and involvement of private sector has great significance for the success of any project. "In the next phase, we are taking private sector universities and colleges on board for this purpose".

A panel discussion was also organized on this occasion in which CEO Rahnuma-FPAP Syed Kamal Shah, Provincial Commissioner of PGGA Begum Sarwat Hamid, world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, young female athlete Sahib-e-Asra, transgender activist Zanaya Chaudhry and youth speaker Danish Tariq shared their achievements and expressed their views about 'Thriving Youth – from Ageism to Intergenerational Solidarity'. A theatrical performance was also presented by youth volunteers and PGGA performers to amuse the large gathering.

