Minister Appreciates Management For Holding Women Lacrosse Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser while addressing the closing ceremony of the Women
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser while addressing the closing ceremony of the Women
National Lacrosse Championship has congratulated the management committee for holding the event.
She praised officials for organizing the event and said that their hard work and dedication has made the event a success.
The minister also lauded the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and said that the event would play a major role in promoting the sport of lacrosse in Pakistan. She also distributed prizes among the winning team and players.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman3 seconds ago
-
AFCON hosts Ivory Coast sack coach Gasset4 minutes ago
-
England's Bashir granted India visa after delay row1 minute ago
-
Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events2 hours ago
-
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office2 hours ago
-
Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket academy coach2 hours ago
-
Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as Cameroon qualify for last 163 hours ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska and China's Zheng in Australian Open semis3 hours ago
-
Empowering women, strategic investment for betterment of society: Fawad3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women T20 tri-series on Thursday3 hours ago
-
Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino5 hours ago
-
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in Islambad6 hours ago