Minister appreciates management for holding women lacrosse championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser while addressing the closing ceremony of the Women

National Lacrosse Championship has congratulated the management committee for holding the event.

She praised officials for organizing the event and said that their hard work and dedication has made the event a success.

The minister also lauded the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and said that the event would play a major role in promoting the sport of lacrosse in Pakistan. She also distributed prizes among the winning team and players.

APP/mds