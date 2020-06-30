Minister appreciates online meeting on development sports schemes

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has appreciated the holding of an online meeting regarding development sports schemes in the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has appreciated the holding of an online meeting regarding development sports schemes in the province.

"The sports culture will flourish in the province after completion of the development sports schemes. Sports facilities will be provided at the doorsteps of every athlete in the province," he said here on Tuesday.

He congratulated Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and their team for completing sports projects in the prevailing circumstances.

Earlier, Secretary Sports presided over an important online meeting to review the Development ADP Schemes of the province.

Deputy Secretary Planning Abdul Sattar, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, all divisional and PMU officers attended the online meeting. Assistant Director Nasir Malik was the conducting officer of meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that construction work is under way on 155 development schemes across the province. "We are providing best sports facilities to masses as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. 90 percent construction work is completed on several of these projects", he added.

He said Youth Affairs and Sports Department is continuing its working despite Covid-19 smart lockdown. He directed the concerned officers to complete those projects as early as possible where 90 percent construction work is completed.

Ehsan Bhutta also inquired about the status of various development sports schemes.

Briefing the meeting, the DSOs informed that three development sports schemes have been completed in Sahiwal Division while the laying of astro-turf work will be completed in DG Khan Hockey Stadium in July, 2020. "Shah Salman Sports Complex Taunsa Sharif will also be completed till August this year. 90 percent construction work is completed on seven development sports schemes in Rawalpindi, six in Faisalabad, five in Gujranwala and two in Sargodha," the meeting was told.

"Eighty per cent construction work is also completed on three development sports schemes in DG Khan. Overall the construction work is underway on 18 development sports schemes in Multan, 20 in Bahawalpur, 8 in Lahore, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Sahiwal, 15 in Sargodha, 22 in Gujranwala, 18 in DG Khan and 15 in Pindi division".

The participants in the online meeting also offered Fateha for the late TSO Pakpattan Shafqat Rasool.