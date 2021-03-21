RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for education and Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez Sunday assured the Punjab government's all-out support and cooperation for the welfare of journalists community.

The provincial minister was inaugurating the snooker matches as chief guest along with President PTI Sports and Culture Committee Chaudhry Nasif Guru at the Sports Gala organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA) at Rawalpindi Press Club here Sunday.

President RIPJA Suhail Malik, President National Press Club Shakil Anjum, Secretary NPC Anwar Raza, office bearers of NPC sports committee and large number of journalist community from twin cities were also present on the occasion.

The snooker contests will begin from March 24 in which over 30 players will participate in three sets on daily on Best of Three basis.

On this occasion, President RIPJA and President NPC Sports Committee thanked the NPC management for providing a healthy sporting opportunity to the journalists community.